Bankruptcy Attorney Chad Van Horn Surpasses 11,000 Case Filings, Donates $12,000 to American Lung Association on Road to 12,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Van Horn, founder and managing partner of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., announced today that he has surpassed 11,000 bankruptcy filings as attorney of record since 2009 and is now approaching the 12,000-case milestone — solidifying his position among the nation's most active consumer and business bankruptcy attorneys. To mark the occasion, Van Horn is donating $12,000 to the American Lung Association.

The donation coincides with Van Horn's participation in the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE Sunset Soirée: Dancing with the Stars fundraising event on May 15 at the Sport of Kings Theater in the Village at Gulfstream Park, where he will help raise awareness and support for lung health research, advocacy, and patient services.

"Eleven thousand cases represent 11,000 families and business owners who received a real second chance," said Van Horn. "Every one of those cases matters. Lung health affects every breath we take, every workout, every conversation, every moment with our families. Supporting the American Lung Association on the road to 12,000 felt like the right way to give back."

Van Horn has handled Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11, and Subchapter V bankruptcy cases across Florida and in the Western District of Pennsylvania. He is on track to file his 12,000th bankruptcy case by late summer 2026.

About Chad Van Horn, Esq.

Board-certified in consumer and business bankruptcy law, Van Horn has built one of the Country's busiest bankruptcy practices, supported by a team of more than 100 employees and 15 attorneys across Florida and Pennsylvania. He frequently speaks on financial recovery, entrepreneurship, and small-business resilience, and previously served as Board Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County and Legal Aid Service of Broward County. He also appeared on Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, finishing in the top 10 out of 456 competitors.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the nation's leading organization dedicated to improving lung health and preventing lung disease through research, education, and advocacy. Learn more at lung.org .

SOURCE Van Horn Law Group, P.A.