Banks and CUs Get a Fresh Look at Digital Consumer Banking with New iCoreGO™ Suite

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly-branded suite of digital multi-channel banking solutions was unveiled to hundreds of community banks and credit unions this week by Data Center Inc. (DCI). The privately-owned developer of iCore360® banking software is challenging all community banks and credit unions to "stop banking digitally."

Unveiled as iCoreGO™, the company's rebranded line of digital consumer-facing banking applications was announced with fanfare at the DCI 2020 virtual banking conference and user group meeting, with an overview of the suite's new application designations, features and impetus behind the rebranding.

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO, said, "Our non-core solutions have undergone such dramatic expansion and enhancement in the last couple of years that we felt they needed a new identity to better reflect the bold new choices DCI is bringing to banks for their customers. These products stand alone from our iCore360 and other DCI solutions, and are being integrated into other core systems by hundreds of banks and credit unions."

Fankhauser adds that the company's strategy for the new iCoreGO brand is to build on the prominent reputation and trust of its flagship iCore360 product, while giving these non-core consumer-facing solutions their own individually-recognized identity.

All current and future DCI multi-channel applications are now part of the company's new iCoreGO product line, including online/mobile banking, mobile deposit, new customer onboarding, loan/deposit account opening, interactive/AI voice banking, electronic statements, custom website design/hosting, bill pay and more. The iCoreGO products are available to any bank or credit union, regardless of their core, and are available individually or as a packaged suite. DCI core applications like iCore360 remain unchanged.

Banks or credit unions interested in finding out more about iCoreGO can contact DCI online at www.datacenterinc.com/contact or by email at [email protected]

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ multi-channel consumer banking solutions for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

