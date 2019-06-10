NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banks Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Banks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry group size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.



Key Questions Answered -



- What was the size of the global banks industry group by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global banks industry group in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global banks industry group?

- How has the industry group performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global banks industry group?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global banks industry group. Includes industry group size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry group growth trends and leading companies.

- The banks industry profile comprises activities of banks and similar institutions, offering savings, loans, mortgages, and related financial services to consumers and businesses.

- The data in this report measures the total assets held by these institutions at calendar year-end.

- The geographical segmentation measures the total assets held by the commercial banks of the region.Â

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

- The global banks industry group had total assets of $148,760.6bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2014 and 2018.

- The bank credit segment was the industry groupâ€™s most lucrative in 2018, with total assets of $71,880.7bn, equivalent to 48.3% of the industry groupâ€™s overall value.

- The relaxed monetary policy has driven the global banking industry through the expansion of credit. Nevertheless, such a low interest rate environment, especially in Europe and Japan, has suppressed interest margins, hurting the profitability of the industry.



