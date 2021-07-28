Banks Hardwoods Produces Educational Short Film for Hardwood Lumber Industry

"This film was made to help the industry," said Jim Clarke, President of Banks Hardwoods. "We wanted to provide a better understanding and appreciation for what goes into manufacturing high quality hardwood lumber and that the sawmill industry can provide a fun, safe, and rewarding career."

Other contributors in the production of this film were Criswell Davis, founder of Mighty Oaks Consulting and the Timber & Forestry Foundation, and Richard Keeso of J.H. Keeso & Sons Ltd.

To watch the short film on YouTube, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3-1C_aksJQ. For more information about Banks Hardwoods, visit www.BanksHardwoods.com.

About Banks Hardwoods

Banks Hardwoods, founded in 1985, is headquartered in White Pigeon, MI. The firm has kiln facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin and is a supplier of high quality Northern and Appalachian hardwood lumber and gang ripped blanks.

