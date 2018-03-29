Banks Must Get Serious about Technology to Capitalize on Potential Home Equity Boom, J.D. Power Finds

The inaugural study evaluates customer perceptions of the HELOC process and explores the key variables that influence customer choice, satisfaction and loyalty based on six factors: offerings and terms; application/approval process; closing; interaction with the lender; billing and payment; and post-closing and usage.

"Lenders need to recognize that the HELOC customer experience is a journey that begins with initial consideration and evaluation and extends through to usage, with each part of the journey affecting overall perceptions," said Craig Martin, Senior Director of Financial Services at J.D. Power. "Increasingly, many steps in that process are occurring in digital and mobile channels, which are areas that the industry has been slow to leverage and refine. As Millennial2 homeownership rates increase and home values continue to rise, lenders need to be able to meet these customers where they want to be, not try to force them into the lender's entrenched methods."

Following are some of the key findings of the study:

Digital channels become critical for younger borrowers: Established relationships with lenders still play a key role in the HELOC customer journey, with 66% of all borrowers gathering information about a HELOC in person. However, digital is becoming a bigger factor among younger borrowers, with 59% of Millennials gathering information online via desktop computers and 50% of Millennials gathering information online via smartphones or tablets.

"Steadily rising home prices, rising equity in the home and growing competition among lenders creates an opportunity for homeowners to tap into a low-cost source of funds," Martin added. "The findings in this study are not only instructive to lenders on how to better tailor their customer offerings and processes to create a better experience, but they also provide a valuable guide to consumers on what to look for when shopping and applying for a HELOC product and choosing a partner for their borrowing needs."

Study Rankings

SunTrust Bank (869 on a 1,000-point scale) ranks highest in overall HELOC customer satisfaction, followed by BB&T (860) and Huntington National Bank (851). The industry average score is 837.

The U.S. Home Equity Line of Credit Satisfaction Study measures overall customer satisfaction and was fielded in January 2018. The study is based on responses from more than 4,008 HELOC borrowers.

For more information about the U.S. Home Equity Line of Credit Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-home-equity-line-credit-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2018039.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

1 TransUnion, "The Return of the HELOC: The Number of Consumers Opening HELOCs May Double During the Next Five Years," October 24, 2017, https://newsroom.transunion.com/the-return-of-the-heloc-the-number-of-consumers-opening-helocs-may-double-during-the-next-five-years/

2 J.D. Power defines generational groups as Pre-Boomers (born before 1946); Boomers (1946 to 1964); Gen X (1965-1976); Gen Y (1977 to 1994); and Gen Z (1995-2004). Millennials (1982-1994) are a subset of Gen Y.

