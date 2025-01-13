BankShift Files International Patents to Revolutionize Embedded Banking Technology

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftCents, Inc., also known as BankShift, an emerging leader in embedded banking innovation, is proud to announce the submission of an international patent application for its revolutionary Brand On Banking technology. This milestone builds on the company's success in securing non-provisional patent-pending status in the United States in early 2024, further underscoring BankShift's commitment to protecting its intellectual property on a global scale while addressing the growing demand for embedded banking solutions that enable financial institutions and brands to deepen consumer engagement and foster loyalty.

BankShift empowers financial institutions to white-label their consumer banking products for brands, driving new engagement, value, and loyalty. By leveraging this proprietary solution, financial institutions can distribute banking products within traditionally non-financial experiences, delivering modernized customer experiences while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The market for embedded banking is primed for transformation, representing a $1.5 trillion global fintech opportunity. Traditional financial institutions and brands are actively seeking solutions to seamlessly integrate banking services into their consumer ecosystems, creating deeper relationships and actionable data insights. BankShift is uniquely positioned to meet this need, offering a full-stack, turnkey solution that stands apart from conventional banking-as-a-service providers by enabling direct customer experience management while ensuring regulatory fidelity.

"We're excited to take this next step in securing our innovation internationally," said Rob Thacher, Founder and CEO of BankShift. "Our technology, already patent-pending in the United States, positions financial institutions and brands to build stronger, more personalized consumer relationships while driving significant growth together. This international patent filing reinforces our mission to modernize embedded banking and protect the value we bring to our partners."

BankShift's Market Impact

Problem: Brands seek to stand out and deepen their connection with consumers by building financial relationships that provide valuable data and insights, ultimately driving sales and retention. However, financial institutions often lack the modern infrastructure and expertise needed to enable embedded banking.

Solution: BankShift is a turnkey solution for financial institutions to distribute banking products within traditionally non-financial experiences, maintaining regulatory fidelity while enabling third parties to grow their business and enhance customer experiences to foster loyalty.

About BankShift:

BankShift is an embedded banking platform built on a banking-as-a-platform model, designed by experts in digital-first innovation. Featuring patent-pending technology, BankShift enables financial institutions to seamlessly integrate banking products into traditionally non-financial experiences. The platform empowers financial institutions and third-party brands to unlock new revenue streams, maintain regulatory compliance, and foster authentic customer loyalty. By redefining the way financial services blend with brand experiences, BankShift creates lasting connections that enhance consumer engagement and elevate everyday financial interactions.

