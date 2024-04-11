BankShift Unveils Patent-Pending Innovation to Revolutionize Embedded Banking: Brand On Banking

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftCents, Inc. aka BankShift, the innovative emerging leader in digital banking solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in the realm of embedded banking: the attainment of a patent-pending status for its revolutionary Brand On Banking technology. This pioneering development marks a watershed moment in the evolution of embedded banking, poised to redefine the landscape of financial interactions between brands, financial institutions, and individuals.

BankShift's Brand On Banking innovation represents a paradigm shift in the way financial institutions and businesses engage with their customers. By seamlessly integrating a business' brand within the banking experience, this patent-pending technology not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters deeper customer engagement and loyalty. The unique blend of financial services and brand presence opens new avenues for revenue generation while reinforcing customer affinity towards both the brand and the financial institution without impacting the customers' wallet for rewards.

With this patent-pending status, BankShift reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence in the embedded banking sector. The rigorous development process and meticulous attention to detail underscore BankShift's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower financial institutions and businesses to thrive in the digital age.

"As an inventor and pioneer in embedded banking ecosystems, BankShift is thrilled to achieve patent-pending status for our Brand on Banking innovative technology," said Rob Thacher, Founder and CEO of BankShift. "This milestone underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to empowering our banking and brand partners with transformative solutions that drive growth and success."

About BankShift:

BankShift is emerging as a pioneering force in embedded banking, poised to redefine the landscape of financial interactions through advanced technology and strategic alliances. Anchored in customer-centric principles and a spirit of innovation, BankShift empowers both financial institutions and businesses to flourish in today's ever-evolving digital terrain. Our exclusive brand-on-banking features are crafted to foster loyalty and drive growth, propelling our partners towards unprecedented success.

