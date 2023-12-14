BankSocial Announces new Wallet 2.0: The first Self-Custody, Multichain Hedera Wallet with Integrated Staking

News provided by

BankSocial

14 Dec, 2023, 13:30 ET

Featuring complete integration with the BankSocial Exchange - find it in the App Store and Google Play

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankSocial®, the nation's leading open banking platform for credit unions, today announced the launch of its new BankSocial Wallet 2.0 App, available in the App Store, Google Play, and online at www.getthewallet.com. The BankSocial® Wallet is a uniquely multichain, Hedera-compatible self-custody wallet, with integrated staking capabilities. 

Designed with BankSocial® exchange compatibility, including integrated KYC and staking features, the BankSocial wallet is built from the ground up to be simple, fast, and easy to use. It seamlessly connects to the BankSocial® exchange and other DEXes. Exciting new and upcoming features are supported by a secure credit union infrastructure.

"As the industry matures, we see multichain collaboration as an important progression towards broader enterprise and individual adoption. The new BankSocial® multichain, self-custody wallet with integrated 'one-button' staking is a fantastic step from BankSocial towards true open banking," said Mance Harmon, Co-founder of Hedera and Co-founder and Co-CEO of Swirlds Labs.

"The BankSocial Wallet App is the foundation for our open banking platform," said John Wingate, Chief Executive of BankSocial. "By downloading the App, users now own an intuitive and secure tool to navigate the best web3 has to offer. This also gives credit unions a future-focused tool that can be launched immediately to their members without significant onboarding, costs, and integration times."

About BankSocial
BankSocial® is a passionate team of credit union and DLT experts, building an Open Banking platform that merges the world of credit unions and traditional finance with the world of Web3 and DeFi. The BankSocial® financial platform unites and empowers people and businesses, providing fair and equitable access to the same financial tools for all. To learn more about BankSocial®, visit www.banksocial.io.

