Banner Capital Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investor List for 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Capital Management, LLC ("Banner") today announced that it has been named to Inc's 2025 Founder-Friendly Investor List, marking the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized for its work with founder-led and family-owned businesses.

To compile the list, Inc. went directly to the source by speaking with entrepreneurs who have received investment from private equity firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their companies have grown as a result.

"Being recognized by Inc. for a second year in a row is a reflection of the deep relationships we've built with the founders, management teams and family shareholders we've partnered with," said Tanner Ainge, Founder & CEO of Banner. "We're grateful for a growing group of entrepreneurs who have chosen to build the next phase of their business together with us."

Since inception, Banner has prioritized first institutional capital situations and has structured transactions to preserve founder ownership and continuity of culture. Banner typically partners with companies generating $4 million to $15 million in EBITDA and seeks to invest $15M to $50M per transaction.

About Banner Capital

Banner Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in family-owned and founder-led businesses in the lower middle market across the Western United States. Banner targets opportunities in the services, consumer, industrial, and healthcare sectors and brings a flexible capital approach designed to support growth, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. As of the September 30, 2025, the firm has $653 million in assets under management (AUM).*

For more information, visit www.bannercap.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading business media brand that has chronicled the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for more than 40 years. Each year, Inc. releases the Founder-Friendly Investors list, highlighting private equity firms that support and foster the growth of founder-led companies. This list celebrates firms that have a track record of helping businesses scale while maintaining the founders' vision.

For more information about Inc. and the Founder Friendly list, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2025

The List of Founder-Friendly Investors was compiled by *Inc.* and was based on references supplied by Banner. It is unclear how many firms were considered for this recognition. Banner paid a $1,495 application fee but did not provide any additional compensation to be included on the list. *Inc* is not associated with Banner and has no investment in any of the firm's sponsored vehicles. Other rankings or surveys may not come to the same conclusion.

