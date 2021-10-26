Banner Health / Atlas Healthcare Partners Joint Venture Partner with Advanced Spine and Pain, LLC to Announce 21st Ambulatory Surgery Center Serving Central-Phoenix Area

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners, which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians, today announced its 21st Banner Surgery Center with the partnership of Advanced Spine and Pain, LLC and Sonospine. The two will now be known and operate as Banner Surgery Center (BSC) – Central Phoenix. This newly constructed ASC, with two operating rooms, is state licensed and accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF).

Atlas's partnership-first model works to deliver long-term success and profitability for the health systems and physicians they work with. Atlas believes that its deep integration within Banner is the key to alignment, and it enables them to develop an ASC strategy that bridges gaps between the health system and physicians, which can build strong working partnerships with both.

"Banner Health's and Atlas's unique JV model offers an unmatched level of service at every inflection point for physicians in our practice," said Abram Burgher, MD, physician partner, BSC – Central Phoenix. "They allow our practice to continue to evolve our unique patient treatment pathways, while also offering physician-centered support and surgeon-centric processes that allows us to grow and succeed long term."

The physician partners of BSC – Central Phoenix have experience that includes board certifications in pain medicine, anesthesiology, osteopathic pain management, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. They also have extensive training in osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT). BSC – Central Phoenix also includes highly skilled spine surgeons at the forefront of clinical technology who use innovative tools and techniques including ultrasonic surgery to offer patients a chance to treat most spine conditions with higher success rates.

"We know the benefits of true partnership, so our goal is to build relationships where everyone wins—from the health system to the surgeon," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "Our goal is to deliver long-term success and profitability for the health systems and physicians we work with, and we believe deep integration within a health system is key to building strong working partnerships with both."

Atlas Healthcare Partners specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2018, Banner Health partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop, manage, and grow their ASC network. Since then, Atlas has helped Banner double their ASC footprint increasing its market share and ASC service line offerings. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com .

