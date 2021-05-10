Banner Health - Chandler Medical Plaza Announce Sun Valley Recovery and Desert Sky Urology as New Tenants

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Accredas Investments property, Banner Imaging the premier diagnostic imaging services provider in Phoenix, AZ located at Chandler Medical Plaza (chandlermedicalplaza.com) are proud to announce their new tenants Sun Valley Recovery and Desert Sky Urology with multiple 10-year lease commitments. Chandler Medical Plaza located at 1076 W. Chandler Blvd is a full-service medical plaza providing premier medical and health treatments from Phoenix's well-established 360 Physical Therapy and Aquatic Center's, Metro Infusion Center for IV treatments, Medical Urology services, Anytime Fitness Gym to keep you healthy 24 hours a day with safe and ample well-lit parking. Home recovery, elder care and unique attention to autism patients can now obtain much needed professional care through Sun Valley Recovery. When visiting Chandler Medical Plaza enjoy a freshly baked Churro at Yelps favorite Dulce Churro Café, who just opened, and a fantastic breakfast at the East Valleys Favorite Sunny's Diner. Visit www.crexi.com/properties/598213/arizona-banner-health---chandler-medical-plaza

Chandler Medical Plaza - Banner Health - Phoenix, AZ

Accredas investments is a commercial property investment and development real estate company specializing in Core and Core plus properties targeting class A properties and value-add commercial properties to serve their clients. CEO and head of operations, Aldy Damian is a 25-year real estate executive transacting in excess of one million square feet of investment property. 310-717-6932 ph.

