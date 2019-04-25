Banner Health And Select Medical To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony For Second New Rehabilitation Hospital

PHOENIX, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Banner Health and Select Medical



WHAT: Groundbreaking of Banner Rehabilitation Hospital - West, a new 56-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in Peoria, Arizona.



WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2019

1 – 1:15 p.m. Welcome Remarks

1:15 – 1:30 p.m. Groundbreaking Photos

*Light fare served



WHERE: 12740 North Plaza Del Rio Blvd.

Peoria, AZ 85381

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:

Banner Health and Select Medical announced a joint venture partnership in January 2018 that includes the construction of three new medical rehabilitation hospitals in the metro Phoenix, West Valley and East Valley areas to better serve the needs of patients requiring care resulting from stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, amputation, and neurological disorders, among other conditions.

The April 25 groundbreaking ceremony will mark the second hospital to be built as part of the joint venture partnership. The first groundbreaking in Phoenix took place January 2019 and construction is underway.

Read the full joint venture partnership press release here.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

The following individuals will be available for groundbreaking ceremony photos and interviews. Those with asterisks will also deliver remarks.

Becky Kuhn , Chief Operating Officer, Banner Health (*)

, Chief Operating Officer, Banner Health (*) David S. Chernow , President & Chief Executive Officer, Select Medical (*)

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Select Medical (*) Jeff Ruskan , President, Inpatient Rehabilitation Division, Select Medical

Rendered images of the new hospital are available upon request.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, 717.870.6658 (m)

Banner Health: media@bannerhealth.com

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation

Related Links

http://www.selectmedicalcorp.com

