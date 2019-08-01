Banner Health Appoints New Physician Executive of Neurosurgery

Dr. Nakaji is one of the leading neurosurgeons in the United States, best known for his expertise in vascular, tumor, endoscopic and minimally invasive neurosurgery. He has pioneered new approaches in neuroendoscopy, including a minimally invasive surgical procedure commonly referred to as the "keyhole" surgery, for conditions like trigeminal neuralgia, colloid cysts and brain tumors. Dr. Nakaji's surgical philosophy has produced techniques that yield less traumatic surgeries and allow for faster recovery; as a result, physicians often send him the most technically challenging cases. He is an authority in the treatment of aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, skull base surgery and brain and spinal tumors. He is highly engaged in the national and international neurosurgical arena and brings a strong background in academic research and education.

"Dr. Nakaji is an exceptional addition to our Banner team and will be instrumental in expanding and further elevating our neurosurgical services," said Scott Nordlund, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for Banner Health. "His considerable expertise supports Banner's commitment to be one of the leading health systems in the country for neurosurgery."

Dr. Nakaji joins Banner from Barrow Brain and Spine where he has practiced for 15 years. He has also served for nearly a decade as the Director of the Neurosurgery Residency Program at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Dr. Nakaji completed his residency at the University of California – San Diego. He received further training in endoscopic neurosurgery at the Centre for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Sydney, Australia, under the direction of Charles Teo, MD; and completed a second fellowship in cerebrovascular and skull base surgery at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix under Robert Spetzler, MD, before joining the staff as an attending neurosurgeon in 2004.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix is a large teaching hospital that has provided medical care to Arizona and the Southwest since 1911. It is part of Banner – University Medicine, a premier academic medical network. The hospital, recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the nation's best hospitals, specializes in heart care, cancer care, high-risk obstetrics, neurosciences and stroke care, organ transplants and emergency care, including a Level 1 trauma center. For more information, visit www.bannerhealth.com/UniversityPhoenix.

