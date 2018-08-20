Banner Health CEO named to Modern Healthcare's list of '100 Most Influential People in Healthcare'

"I am proud to see Banner Health represented among the top leaders of the health care industry," said Fine. "This recognition is a reflection of the exceptional clinicians, support staff and leadership team who I have the privilege to work with."

Over the past few years, Fine has led Banner Health through significant growth and transformation. From the expansion into urgent care to partnerships in medical imaging and rehabilitation to the strategic alignment with the University of Arizona, forming Banner's academic medicine division, Fine has boldly led the organization to quickly adapt to changes in the health care industry. He has also managed Banner Health through a transformation initiative that is focused on delivering care to its customers when, where and how they want it at an affordable price. Through this initiative, Banner's new mission, values and purpose were formed to ensure that the customer is at the forefront of every decision that is made.

Fine ranked #51 on the 2018 list of '100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.' The complete ranking is a main feature in this week's issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at www.ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.

