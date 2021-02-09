Banner Health-Page Hospital Credits Allen E3 Platform For Key Role in Achieving Planetree Gold Recognition

"Allen's E3 patient engagement platform was a true catalyst in helping us achieve Planetree Gold Certification" Tweet this

As part of its commitment to patient-centered care, Banner Health-Page Hospital deployed the Allen E3 platform to create the hospital's first interactive entertainment and education solution to provide patient access to hospital information, education, entertainment and relaxation content. The platform gives patients 24/7 access to control, convenience and communication surrounding their care and their hospital experience.

"Rural hospitals, particularly critical access hospitals like Banner-Page, face unique challenges when implementing innovations that improve patient care and the patient experience," said Mark Lancaster, executive vice president of Sentrics' Acute Care Division and general manager of Allen. "This certification demonstrates the power of leveraging technology partnerships that promote affordable and innovative solutions for patient engagement, education, and access to information technology that enhance outcomes in rural hospital settings, and connect rural hospital patients in their care. We are honored to be a partner with Banner-Page in bringing world-class patient-centered technology to their patients."

Through the Allen E3 platform, patients at hospitals like Banner-Page can access TV programming, Internet, movies and games that provide a welcome diversion from the isolation of a hospital stay. They can view lab and radiology reports from their room televisions, watch engaging health education videos, and access their medication, dietary and care plan information from the convenience of the smart TV solution. In addition, relaxing ambient videos and soundtracks reduce noise interruption and help patients manage pain. Using E3's daily check-in surveys, patients can also request services and provide real-time feedback to hospital departments, enabling staff to address and resolve patient concerns quickly.

"I am extremely grateful for our partnership with Allen Technologies and the E3 patient engagement platform, which was a true catalyst in helping us achieve this accomplishment," said Melisa Serventi, RN, MSN, chair for Banner-Page Hospital's Planetree Steering Committee and the hospital's associate director of Med/Surg/WIS.

"The Allen E3 platform and the company's support over the last three years have been critical in creating person-centered care practices in our organization," she said. "Allen's commitment to excellence has supported our continual journey to improve the patient experience. Using Allen's E3 platform on our patient room TV has helped us improve patient access to health information dramatically and improve the patient's ability to more fully control the physical environment while in the hospital. I am proud to share this honor with our Allen partners."

Planetree's Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care represents the highest level of achievement in person-centered care, based on evidence and standards. Person-centered healthcare prioritizes the active participation of patients and their families throughout the healthcare process with an emphasis on partnership, compassion, transparency, inclusion, and quality.

About Allen

Allen Technologies is a Sentrics Company that transforms the way hospitals engage, educate and empower patients. Allen's E3 patient engagement platform, delivered via television, tablet and bedside monitor, is a patient-centric portal for patient education, in-room comfort control, and entertainment.

About Banner Health-Page Hospital

Banner Page Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Page, Arizona. Built in 1958, it provides a range of medical services including emergency services, surgery, medical Imaging, obstetrics, cardiopulmonary, acute care, and rehabilitation. Banner-Page Hospital is a part of Phoenix-based Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the country. Its facilities serve a number of rural areas, and many are the only inpatient facilities available within the community.

About Planetree International

Planetree International is a not-for-profit organization that has partnered with over 700 healthcare organizations around the world to transform how care is delivered. Its Person-Centered Care Certification Program provides organizations with a structured process to guide culture change efforts that yield improvements in clinical and operational outcomes.

