Banner Health working with Lyft to offer ridesharing as a transportation solution for patients

"We are thrilled to partner with Banner Health to introduce improved transportation solutions to patients," said Gyre Renwick, vice president of Lyft Business. "Through this collaboration, we're making it easier for patients to get to and from important medical appointments, ultimately working towards our pledge of reducing the healthcare transportation gap by 50 percent by 2020."

The collaboration with Lyft will help Banner Health provide increased medical services for thousands of residents in the local communities it serves. In addition, Lyft and Banner will work toward creating innovative programs that could help increase access to health care.

"Finding best in class partners to support us in our focus on customer experience is a key part of our strategy," said Scott Nordlund, chief strategy & growth officer at Banner Health. "We have an $8 billion health and healthcare enterprise focusing on our mission to make healthcare easier so life can be better. Lyft will be an important piece of what helps us better serve our populations."

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

