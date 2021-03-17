Banner Industries Signs Partnership Agreement With Mott

DANVERS, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Industries is pleased to announce that it recently formed a nationwide partnership with Mott Corporation, effective March 17, 2021. Mott is an industry leader in designing filtration and flow control solutions for a variety of markets including, semiconductor, industrial, and medical. Mott has a full line of filters, diffusers, flow restrictors and gas purifiers which ensure contamination-free gas delivery.

The high performing filters and fluid control devices are highly customizable, making them ideal for a range of critical filtration and flow applications. Founded in 1959, Mott is well established in the semiconductor scene, with a well-earned reputation for continually enabling next generation gas filtration technology with differentiating product designs and quality. Mott's high purity products provide industry leading 9-log filtration to 0.0015 µm particles to eliminate die-killer particles and increase wafer yield. As a trusted supplier to the top semiconductor tool manufacturers, Mott products can be found in most semiconductor tools worldwide.

"Mott's industry-leading solutions are a perfect addition to Banner Industries already well-established microelectronics portfolio," says Bud Richard, CEO at Banner Industries. "As the semiconductor industry continues to expand and grow, we are excited to join forces with Mott, a world class company."

"Mott is excited to partner with a collaborative and agile distributor such as Banner Industries. I believe their focus on the customer experience and knowledge of the semiconductor industry will complement the Mott brand and product portfolio," says Boris Levin, President & CEO at Mott. "We look forward to working with Banner to inspire even more engineers to escape the ordinary."

About Banner Industries

Banner Industries is a privately held company and leader in flow component distribution for high purity and industrial manufacturing. Our complete synergistic product line and expert technical team enable us to serve a number of diverse industries including semiconductor, life sciences, pharmaceutical, solar and associated markets. Led by CEO, Bud Richard, Banner Industries collaborates with partners and customers to find solutions that improve productivity and profitability.

Banner Industries products are distributed through our 12 locations in the U.S. and Asia Pacific. For additional information, visit our website at www.bannerindustries.com .

CONTACT

Tina Cipara

Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

About Mott Corporation

Mott is the global gold standard in filtration and flow control engineering. For over 60 years and across multiple industries worldwide, Mott Corporation has solved highly complex filtration and flow control problems for the world's largest technical brands. Learn more at https://mottcorp.com .

CONTACT

Kevin McGuffin

VP, High Purity Sales

[email protected]

SOURCE Mott Corporation

Related Links

www.mottcorp.com

