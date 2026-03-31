Banner Life Family of Companies is Here for Better with a New Brand

Refreshed visual identity, positioning comes on the heels of acquisition by Meiji Yasuda

FREDERICK, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York (the Banner Life family of companies), formerly branded as Legal & General America, today revealed new branding that reflects its commitment to protecting and securing the financial futures of more people, through term life insurance and pension risk transfer solutions. The new brand elements, created in collaboration with DeSantis Breindel, come together to tell a story that brings fresh energy and optimism to industries long rooted in the status quo.

The new brand focuses on a simple idea – "Here for better" – that underscores a mission to simplify experiences, elevate service, and use data and analytics to deliver faster, more accurate decisions while evolving products through strong broker and distributor collaboration. It also reflects how the Banner Life family of companies strives to be both a source of stability and a catalyst for meaningful change.

"The new brand reflects our renewed vision of keeping our partners and customers at the center of everything we do, as well as our aspirations for the future," said Mark Holweger, president and CEO of Banner Life and William Penn. "Striving to be here for better, we're driven to continually innovate to deliver a better, faster and easier insurance experience that ultimately leads to protection of more families and helps close the life insurance gap."

The Banner Life family of companies' new branding also includes:

An updated logo: The primary mark features a prominent wavelike banner graphic that's flowing shape adds a sense of movement, representing dynamism and progressiveness. Each of the operating entities in the family has its own logo.

A fresh color palette: Color is central to the Banner Life family of companies' identity, bringing energy and optimism to all communications. The palette combines solid hues with rich gradients that add movement and dimension, with upward transitions symbolizing progress, improvement, and moving forward.

A familiar font: The typographic system uses two typefaces, led by Recoleta—a warm, modern serif from Latinotype whose high-contrast forms and flowing curves echo the logo and overall brand identity.

"Our new branding represents far more than a refreshed appearance. It marks a bold affirmation of our evolution while honoring our legacy," said George Palms, CEO, Retirement, Banner Life and William Penn, "As we continue this journey, our unwavering dedication to service excellence and integrity guides every decision. We remain committed to enhancing the lives of those we serve, ensuring that each step we take makes a positive difference in all aspects of our business."

The Banner Life family of companies' new branding is now rolling out across all marketing materials, websites, social media platforms and signage, with the full transition continuing in the weeks ahead.

The Banner Life family of companies currently ranks as the nation's third largest term life insurer and has produced double digit new premium growth over the last three years. The PRT business has written more than $14B in premium over 130 transactions since its inception in 2015.

Find more details and updated partner marketing materials at www.bannerlife.com.

About The Banner Life family of companies

The Banner Life family of companies, established through its predecessor companies in 1949, consists of two insurance companies, Banner Life Insurance Company, which insures policyholders and annuitants in 49 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and Banner Life's wholly-owned subsidiary, William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, which insures policyholders and annuitants in New York. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner Life is not authorized as an insurer and does not do business in New York. Banner Life and its subsidiaries are owned by Meiji Yasuda North America Holdings Inc, part of Meiji Yasuda Group. Banner Life is dedicated to continually enhancing its term life insurance and retirement products and experience for everyone. And with 99% of term life insurance claims paid to nearly 4,000 families, and retirement secured for about 27,000 annuitants in 2025, the Banner Life family of companies is here when people need us most. The Banner Life family of companies is here for you, here for good and here for better.

SOURCE Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York