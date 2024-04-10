Banner Public Affairs Announces Promotion of Mae Stevens to Partner

Chair of Water Infrastructure Practice Recognized as One of Nation's Top Water Experts

WASHINGTON, Apr. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Public Affairs is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mae Stevens to Partner. Currently serving as the Chair of the Water Practice and Chief Executive Officer of the American Business Water Coalition, Mae has been an integral part of Banner Public Affairs, demonstrating unparalleled expertise and leadership. Her appointment as Partner marks a significant milestone in the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the environmental and water infrastructure space.

Banner Public Affairs Promotes Mae Stevens to Partner

Recognized as one of the nation's top water experts, Mae has played a pivotal role in shaping the firm's strategy and execution in this critical sector. Her forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of water-related issues have not only propelled the Water Practice to new heights but have also contributed significantly to the firm's overall success and reputation.

"Mae's outstanding contributions as the Chair of the Water Practice have established her as a leading authority in the field and have been instrumental in our firm's growth," said former Senator Jim Talent, co-founder of Banner Public Affairs. "Her elevation to Partner is not only a reflection of her exceptional capabilities and achievements but also signals our firm's ambitious plans for the future. We are excited to see Mae apply her strategic insight and innovative thinking to her new role."

Mae Stevens holds a Master's of Public Administration from Columbia University and brings a wealth of experience in environmental and water infrastructure policy. Her leadership and expertise will be pivotal as Banner Public Affairs embarks on its next chapter of growth and innovation.

