Banner Public Affairs Hires Maranda Saling As Vice President of Government Relations

Saling brings vast legislative skillset to Washington, D.C. office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Public Affairs (Banner) today announced that Maranda Saling has joined the firm as vice president of government relations. Saling comes to Banner with extensive knowledge and expertise in working with agencies and departments to help clients access much-needed appropriations funds.

Maranda Saling has joined Banner Public Affairs as Vice President of Government Relations.
"The addition of Maranda and her impressive and proven government relations capabilities is a tremendous asset to our work at Banner," said Brett Thompson, partner at Banner Public Affairs. "Her ability to navigate and obtain crucial funds for clients continues to strengthen and elevate our ability to achieve big wins for those we work for. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Maranda to the team."

Prior to joining Banner, Saling worked as the government affairs and policy manager for the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, where she was the lead staffer on legislative and appropriations priorities. Saling also has substantial experience on Capitol Hill, having worked in Senator Cory Booker's office, and founded her own public relations firm before transitioning to the political world.

Saling will assist clients from Banner's Washington, D.C. headquarters. To learn more about Banner's offerings, please visit www.bannerpublicaffairs.com.

About Banner Public Affairs
Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, New York, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

