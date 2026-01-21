Banner Public Affairs to Host Virtual Policy Briefing on Critical Minerals and Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chains

Event marks the launch of Banner Briefings, a virtual discussion series on policy issues facing the nation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Public Affairs (Banner) will host a virtual policy briefing, titled Banner Briefing: Critical Minerals and Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chains, on January 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The off-the-record discussion will feature Banner Partner and former Senator Jim Talent and Senior Vice President of Government Relations Dan Birns, who will examine the national security, trade and industrial policy dynamics shaping the nation's critical minerals landscape.

Banner Public Affairs launches Banner Briefings series with a virtual discussion on critical minerals and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

"With the federal government now directly financing and shaping critical mineral supply chains, companies need a clear understanding of how policy decisions will impact their business operations and outlook," said Talent. "This virtual event will be an opportunity to assess where federal priorities lie and how the industry can best align with them."

Talent and Birns will emphasize practical insight on policy risk, incentives and how Washington is evaluating critical minerals projects over the next six to 18 months.

"Critical minerals policy has moved beyond identifying the problem to investing in solutions and executing on them," said Birns, who previously served in senior roles at the U.S. Departments of State and Energy. "For companies within the industry, understanding how agencies are coordinating and how projects are being structured is now essential to success."

This event will be the first installment of Banner Briefings, the firm's series of virtual discussions focused on timely, issue-driven topics. For more information on the critical minerals event, please visit here. To learn more about Banner's offerings, please visit the website here.

About Banner Public Affairs

Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

SOURCE BANNER PUBLIC AFFAIRS