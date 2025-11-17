Banner Real Estate Group leverages balance sheet strength, partner relationships, and disciplined strategy to fuel growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Real Estate Group and/or its affiliated entities ("Banner"), a Chicago-based, privately held group of real estate investment and development companies, is on track to close more than $500 million in multifamily and self-storage investment transactions in 2025, marking one of the most active years in its 35-year history.

While many investors scaled back amid high interest rates and tighter capital markets, Banner continued to execute new deals nationwide, driven by a deliberate long-term growth strategy and the flexibility of private ownership.

"While others paused, we stayed active — leveraging long-term relationships, disciplined underwriting, and the strength of our balance sheet," said Bob Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of Banner Real Estate Group. "That focus allowed us to pursue quality opportunities in markets we know best and continue building scale at the firm for long-term growth."

Thriving in a Shifting Market

Nationally, real estate investment markets continue to be challenging from both operational and capital markets perspective. Banner's record of performance — driven by a balanced approach across multifamily and self-storage — underscores its resilience and ability to capitalize in a constrained market.

Banner's 2025 activity included refinancings, dispositions, and nearly $400 million in new development and acquisitions, reflecting geographic and product diversification across select growth markets.

Flannery notes that 2025 marks the firm's completion of the third year in its five-year strategic growth plan. "We've created a strong foundation. We've built strong relationships with our capital partners, and expanded our team. We are on track to meet our goal to grow the pipeline to $600 million annually through acquisitions, developments, and expansion into the industrial sector in key markets, such as Texas and the southeast."

Select 2025 Transactions

Multifamily Development

Wheaton, IL: 334-unit development backed by repeat institutional equity

Tampa, FL: 400-unit development expanding Banner's Sunbelt footprint with a new institutional partner

Self-Storage Development



Woodland Hills, CA: 109 k RSF facility under construction

San Diego, CA: 78 k RSF project that broke ground in Q125

Alameda, CA: Successful refinance of 77 k RSF asset via a bridge loan followed by a successful marketing effort

Self-Storage Acquisition

St. Paul, MN: Acquisition of an 89 k RSF facility with LP equity from RGA and financing from Highland Bank, both new partners to Banner

"Our disciplined approach enabled us to keep closing deals in a difficult environment," added Trent Acuff, Chief Investment Officer at Banner. "We focused on markets where we hold a competitive advantage and partnered with sponsors who share our long-term vision."

Building for Scale

Banner's momentum extends beyond transactions to team growth and organizational depth.

Recent hires include:

Katie Jansen, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Acquisitions, leading platform expansion and capital relationship growth

Erica Duda, Senior Vice President, Controller, enhancing financial reporting and operational rigor

"Our growth continues to be tied to our investment in people," said Flannery. "We're proud to have built a team of over 50 professionals and we welcome Katie and Erica as we position for our next phase of growth."

About Banner Real Estate Group

Banner Real Estate Group (and its affiliates) is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate group of companies based in Chicago, IL, specializing in investments in multifamily, self-storage, and industrial asset classes. Banner Real Estate Group is family-owned and privately held, led by a tenured executive team and governed by a majority-independent Board of Directors. Over its 35-year history, Banner has remained focused on capital preservation, value creation, and wealth generation for high-net-worth investors, family offices, and institutional partners.

