Banner Ventures Expands Investment Team as Demand for Partnership Capital Grows

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Ventures, a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses has announced key additions to the team as Banner's pipeline and portfolio rapidly expand.

Over the past 12 months, Banner's principals have partnered with founders by deploying growth capital at an accelerated pace into pre-IPO companies such as Pattern, Beam and Route. Banner also focuses on mature, proven businesses which are seeking a different type of capital partner for their next phase. Due to the incredible success of baby boomer entrepreneurs, a large wave of closely-held businesses in the United States are seeking succession as these founders enter retirement years. Banner Ventures partners with such owners to proactively structure this unprecedented transfer of wealth and to provide careful stewardship of these assets into the future.

"We are thrilled with the expansion of our team and the trajectory of our firm," stated Tanner Ainge, Banner's Managing Partner. "We are building our platform to last—to be ready to support business owners and entrepreneurs at every stage and through every challenge or economic climate we might face together."

Tyler Price joined the firm as Vice President, bringing a deep set of experience in dealing with founder-led businesses as an investment banker with Citigroup, private equity investor with Tower Arch Capital and corporate development lead with Lucid Software. In addition to Mr. Price, Banner unveiled a network of advisors and operating executives from a variety of backgrounds including family office investors (Mike McGovern), tech entrepreneurs and investors (Ryan Westwood & Kent Madsen), experienced executives (Greg Woodward & Ronell Hugh), two-time NBA champion Mike Miller and innovation expert Ann Christensen.

NBA player Georges Niang also joined the firm through the Venture Associate Program—an initiative designed by Banner to mentor professional athletes toward their long-term business and investment goals.

"I always want to be successful and build opportunities for myself and be part of a team—even when I'm done playing," stated Niang. "I want the real off-the-court, off-the-field success that you see in guys like David Robinson, Jamal Mashburn and Steve Young. Participating in this program will give me the foundation I need to start down that path."

"We are just getting started," stated Tanner Ainge. "With our expanded team and legacy partners, Banner Ventures is positioned to become one of the most active investors in the growth and buyout categories, especially for founder-led and family-owned businesses."

About Banner Ventures

Banner Ventures is a private equity & venture capital firm with offices in Lehi, Utah and Boston, Massachusetts.

www.banner.ventures

Press Contact:

[email protected]

801.447.1534

SOURCE Banner Ventures

Related Links

https://www.aingeadvisory.com

