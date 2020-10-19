Bannerman Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 22nd

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bannerman Resources (OTCQB:BNNLF, ASX:BMN), based in Perth, Australia focused on the Etango uranium project today announced that Brandon Munro, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 22nd.

DATE: Thursday, October 22nd

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Bannerman Resources Limited

Bannerman Resources Limited is an Australian listed uranium development company. Its flagship asset is the world-class Etango Uranium Project located in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

Etango has benefited from extensive exploration and feasibility activity over the past 15 years. The Etango tenements possess a globally large-scale uranium mineral resource* of 271 Mlbs U 3 O 8 (14.4 Mlbs Measured, 150.2 Mlbs Indicated and 106.1 Mlbs Inferred) inclusive of the Ondjamba and Hyena satellite deposits. A 20Mtpa development at Etango was the subject of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed in 2012 and a DFS Optimisation Study completed in 2015. Bannerman has also constructed and operated a Heap Leach Demonstration Plant at Etango, which has heavily de-risked the acid leach process to be utilised on the Etango material.

In July 2020, Bannerman completed a Scoping Study on an 8Mtpa development of Etango (Etango-8 Project). The Scoping Study has demonstrated that this accelerated, streamlined project is strongly amenable to development – both technically and economically. A Pre-Feasibility Study on the Etango-8 Project is underway with targeted completion in mid 2021.

* For full details of the Mineral Resources estimate, please refer to Bannerman ASX release dated 11 November 2015, Outstanding DFS Optimisation Study Results. Bannerman confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

