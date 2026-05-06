Highly-rated local provider strengthens plumbing and HVAC offerings in Tyler and Jacksonville, delivering full-service home solutions ahead of 20-year milestone

JACKSONVILLE, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bannister Plumbing & Air, a trusted, locally owned East Texas home services company, is expanding its footprint and reinforcing its reputation as a go-to provider for plumbing and HVAC solutions across the region. With nearly two decades of service and a growing team of more than 100 employees, Bannister continues to build on its legacy of quality work, dependable service, and strong community relationships.

Bannister Plumbing & Air Expands to Meet Growing East Texas Demand for Trusted Home Services Highly-rated local provider strengthens plumbing and HVAC offerings in Tyler and Jacksonville, delivering full-service home solutions ahead of 20-year milestone

Based in Jacksonville with a second location in Tyler, Bannister Plumbing & Air has become a recognized name in East Texas for reliable home services. Their approach is rooted in delivering a positive customer experience—whether responding to an urgent repair or helping homeowners plan long-term improvements.

"At the end of the day, we're here to take care of our customers and their homes," said Brandon Bannister, Founder of Bannister Plumbing & Air. "That means showing up when we're needed, doing the job right, and standing behind our work every time."

Bannister's core services include plumbing repair, leak detection (including slab leaks), drain cleaning, sewer services,water heater repair and replacement, and full HVAC repair, maintenance, and system replacement. These offerings have positioned the company as a dependable, full-service provider for homeowners across East Texas.

In its next phase of growth, Bannister Plumbing & Air is expanding into additional home services, including electrical and pest control, with rollout expected in June 2026. This expansion reflects the company's long-term vision of becoming a comprehensive resource for home maintenance and repair—giving customers one trusted partner for multiple needs.

"We've built strong relationships with homeowners over the years, and this expansion allows us to serve them in even more ways," Bannister added. "It's about convenience, trust, and continuing to deliver the level of service people expect from Bannister."

Bannister's locally-owned and operated structure continues to set it apart from competitors, including national franchise brands and private equity-backed service providers. This distinction resonates with homeowners who value working with a company that understands the specific needs of local homes, climate conditions, and communities.

That local-first approach has helped Bannister earn strong recognition across the region. They have received multiple community-driven awards, including Best of Readers' Choice – Best Plumber in Jacksonville (2025) and Locals Love Us – Best Plumber in Tyler (2024, 2025–2026). These honors reflect the quality of service provided and trust Bannister has built within the communities it serves.

Bannister's team of licensed professionals includes Master Plumbers and certified HVAC technicians, ensuring that every project meets industry standards and regulatory requirements. The company also backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee—important to homeowners making decisions about essential home systems.

Beyond its services, Bannister Plumbing & Air remains actively engaged in the East Texas community, serving as a KVNE Community Impact Partner and maintaining membership in the Jacksonville and Carthage Chambers of Commerce. This community involvement reflects the company's broader commitment to the region it serves.

As Bannister approaches its 20th year in business, the company remains focused on the principles that have defined it since 2007: delivering high-quality workmanship, maintaining accountability, and building long-term relationships with customers.

For homeowners searching for a plumber in Tyler, TX, a plumber in Jacksonville, TX, or reliable HVAC services in East Texas, Bannister Plumbing & Air continues to stand out as a trusted, local, and established choice—offering dependable service and peace of mind when it matters most.

About Bannister Plumbing & Air

Bannister Plumbing & Air is a locally owned and operated home services company serving East Texas since 2007, with locations in Jacksonville and Tyler. Specializing in plumbing and HVAC services, Bannister provides expert solutions including leak detection, slab leak repair, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater repair and replacement, and HVAC system repair, maintenance, and installation.

With a team of more than 100 employees and thousands of customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars, Bannister Plumbing & Air is recognized for delivering high-quality workmanship and a customer-first experience. The company is led by founders Brandon and Brandy Bannister and remains committed to serving the East Texas community with integrity, accountability, and dependable service.

Contact: Dana Cobb, The Barbershop Marketing, [email protected], 972.955.9747

SOURCE Bannister Plumbing