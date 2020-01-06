Banom Glove Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Superior Cut-resistant Industrial Gloves

"Unlike its competitors, Banom conducts on-site edge tests and publishes the data on its Web site. Its high-quality, cut-resistant gloves do not compromise dexterity or comfort, resulting in enhanced ownership experience for customers," said Sanjiv Bhaskar, Vice President of Research. "Even though there is a high demand for lightweight gloves, Banom manufactures heavier gloves due to their better tensile strength, thus highlighting its commitment to delivering products that are durable and match the exact requirements of each task."

The cut-resistant gloves also withstand application-specific tests. For example, food processors have traditionally handled frozen vegetables and meats using conventional heavy cotton gloves over cut-resistant liners and underneath nitrile or latex cover gloves, resulting in discomfort and loss of dexterity. Banom is addressing these issues through an under-development cut-resistant liner that offers cold thermal protection. It is set to present the first fully coated nitrile cut-resistant glove that meets the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirement for food contact.

Banom currently has the technology to screen a synthetic polymer in various patterns to accommodate end-user needs. For instance, it created the style 3800 RigMaster® gloves with back-of-hand impact protection and additional pads on the palm for anti-vibration, and fingertip pads for pinch-point protection for the oil & gas industry. The style 3802 has the same construction but with micro dots on the fingertips for dexterity. These gloves can be used in assembly lines, where screws or rivets are attached using power tools that vibrate. Significantly, Banom also offers ambidextrous gloves that allow the wearer to use both sides of each glove when one side of the dominant hand wears out. Additionally, they provide a perfect fit for users with wide palms and short fingers or with narrow palms and long fingers.

"Meanwhile, addressing end-user complaints about sleeves being pushed down the arm, Banom developed a universal sleeve with a snap arrangement that turns the sleeve into a cape sleeve. With snaps at both the front and back of the product, escape from the sleeve is easier in an emergency," noted Bhaskar. "This focus on customer needs and application-specific innovations have established Banom as an undisputed mover & shaker in the industrial gloves market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Banom Glove Co.

Banom is known for its role in helping companies reduce laceration rates and total spend on gloves and sleeves in industries where sheet metal, glass and knife blade hazards are present.

Contact:

Griff Hughes

P: 800-227-7694

E: info@banom.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

