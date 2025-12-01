Banorte, chaired by Carlos Hank González, leads banking in Mexico with a human-digital strategy

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte continues to lead the Mexican financial system through its human-digital strategy, a vision that places the customer at the centre of all its operations. This philosophy is reflected in every decision, product and service Banorte offers, through an omnichannel strategy that allows it to be present wherever customers want to find it: in branches, correspondent locations, the mobile app, online banking and the contact centre. The goal is clear: to provide a banking experience that is close, efficient, secure and human.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "Today, Banorte remains focused on being the best bank for our customers. We are convinced that trust is built through daily actions; that is why we have focused on doing ordinary things in an extraordinary way for them."

In recognition of this vision, World Finance awarded Banorte the titles of 'Best Retail Bank' and 'Best Corporate Governance' in Mexico for 2025, highlighting its capacity for innovation, responsible growth and commitment to financial inclusion. Banorte is building the future of banking in Mexico, with a clear vision, strong execution and a team that makes the extraordinary possible.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, mutual fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses. GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest pension fund manager in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 34,019 employees, 1,205 branches, 11,461 ATMs, 225,286 point-of-sale terminals and 21,137 correspondent locations.

