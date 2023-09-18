Banque Delubac & Cie goes live with Finastra to launch its instant payments offering

With Finastra Payments To Go, Banque Delubac & Cie can offer other financial institutions access to Europe's TIPS

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, announces that Banque Delubac & Cie, an independent financial institution offering specialist banking services, has launched its instant payments offering with Finastra Payments To Go. With the SaaS solution implemented, the bank can provide other institutions with access to Europe's TARGET Instant Payments Settlements (TIPS), while future-proofing its business to respond quickly to changing demands. The solution will also help the bank deliver faster innovation and drive business growth.

"Customers expect to make and take payments instantly, seamlessly and securely, 24/7," said Djillali Ouadah, Head of Correspondent Banking at Banque Delubac & Cie. "As transaction volumes continue to grow, we will provide a highly reliable payment processing solution to facilitate instant payments, without compromising security. Finastra's industry expertise and robust solution has given us the agility and scalability required to keep pace with customer demands, while ensuring that we continue to deliver the best possible user experience."

Payments To Go provides end-to-end payment processing as a scalable SaaS model, enabling banks to accelerate their instant payments services roll out and deliver flexible digital payment offerings faster and more efficiently. By reducing complexity and operational costs, institutions can implement new offerings – such as compliance with the proposed EU instant payments regulation – and drive business growth. Tightly integrated with Finastra's Financial Messaging Gateway for direct access to multiple payment rails, the solution has provided the bank with easy, frictionless and more affordable access to TIPS.

"Payment services providers (PSPs) in all 27 countries in the EU, will soon be required by regulation to enable the sending and receiving of instant payments, any time or day," said Sylvie Boucheron-Saunier, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Payments at Finastra. "Our solution has enabled Banque Delubac & Cie to provide its customers with access to faster, more transparent and inclusive payment services. The rapid time to value and our close collaboration has ensured that the solution meets the bank's needs and ambitions for success."

To learn more, visit Finastra at Sibos booth #C31.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Retail & Digital Banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 40 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About Banque Delubac & Cie

Created in 1924, Banque Delubac & Cie is an independent financial institution offering specialised banking and financial services. It is present in France on 14 sites with nearly 350 employees, including the historic head office located in Ardèche. Banque Delubac & Cie has been constantly reinventing itself for nearly a century. Bold in its development strategies, it has chosen to focus on niche activities with high added value. This strategic positioning has enabled it from the outset to stand out from generalist banks. It is the 1st French bank registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP). Its motto, "Expertise and Independence", illustrates its DNA: independence, specialised activities and bespoke services.

More information on: https://www.delubac.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra