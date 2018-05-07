Bansar Provides Railway Shipping from China with very Competitive Shipping Rates

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansar, a leading freight forwarder in China, today begun to provide rail freight from China to Europe, Russia and Central Asia. This comes at a time when the Chinese government and its partners are in the process of expanding railway network between China and other cities in Europe, Russia and Central Asia.

All product importers from China to various cities in Europe, Russia and Central Asia can now have their products delivered via rail. The rail freight rates that Bansar will offer from today is applicable to towns and cities with an existing railway network.

"At Bansar, we want to see your business grow by reducing freight cost whenever you're importing from China," said Mr. Max Liu, founder of Bansar. "Together with our partners, we offer competitive freight rates, custom clearance, loading and packaging. At any given time, we strive to ensure you get all imports within the scheduled time without incurring any extra cost."

The new rail freight rates from China which, Bansar offers include other services such as custom clearance, loading, inspection and packaging. Also, Bansar has professionals who do the reinforcement of goods for proper load balancing – this guarantees safety during rail freight.

To reduce, the rail freight cost from China, Bansar offers three different options:

Full Container Load (FCL) rail freight from China; it is a better option for those importing goods that can fill a container.

Less than Container Load (LCL) rail freight; a perfect alternative for goods that do no fill a container. Bansar helps importers save on transit time and cost of shipping from China to Europe, Russia or Central Asia.

Rail carriage; this is for huge quantity, shipping goods. It also saves cost compared to container shipping. Those importing steel pipes, construction material and other related products from China can opt for Rail carriage.

About Bansar

For 10 years now, Bansar has grown to be a premier freight forwarder in China. It offers a range of logistics services while partnering with various carriers and airlines for competitive rates.

With Bansar, clients can use containers for free up to 28 days and warehouse without paying for 20 to 30 days. At every stage, Bansar aims to reduce sourcing procedures and costs for all its clients shipping from China to all global ports in the world.

