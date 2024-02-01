Bansk Group Acquires Majority Interest in No Man's Land Foods, a Premium, Authentic Meat Snacks Brand

Positions Fast-Growing Beef Jerky Brand to Expand Distribution and Increase Market Share in Large Category with Attractive Tailwinds

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands, today announced that it has acquired No Man's Land Foods LLC ("No Man's Land" or the "Company"), a fast-growing, premium meat snacks brand primarily sold in the convenience channel today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Oklahoma, No Man's Land is a leading provider of exceptional high-quality beef jerky and meat sticks. No Man's Land was founded in 1997 and has since become one of the fastest growing meat snack brands across the convenience channel in the U.S. The success of the Company is in large part due to No Man's Land's unique and authentic slow drying production process, which results in beef jerky with a highly distinct taste and texture profile, valued by a loyal and passionate group of consumers across the country.

"Consumers today are increasingly seeking high-quality, high-protein snack options, and we believe there is a meaningful opportunity for No Man's Land to expand into new distribution channels and geographic markets and bring its beloved products to more consumers across the country," said Brian O'Connor, Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Bansk. "As longtime food and beverage investors, we believe brands dedicated to quality, convenience and unique flavors can achieve a highly loyal consumer base and sustainable long-term brand differentiation. The No Man's Land team has built an exceptional business, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help position the company for continued growth."

The Company will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Pete Dillingham, President Clint Beagley, and the existing leadership team. Mr. Dillingham commented, "Bansk's expertise in building consumer businesses is unmatched, and we could not be happier to have them as our partners. Our team looks forward to working closely with the Bansk team and utilizing their extensive operational and brand building experience to accelerate No Man's Land's next phase of growth."

"We are grateful for the innovative products developed by the Smith family, who founded the business over 25 years ago," added Mr. Beagley. "The Bansk team shares our long-term vision, and we are confident this partnership will be invaluable as we bring our authentic, clean jerky products to more consumers at home and on the go – wherever they may be."

Bansk Group's investment in No Man's Land marks the firm's second investment in the food and beverage sector, following its acquisition of Red's All Natural, a rapidly growing brand of clean-label frozen burritos and breakfast sandwiches, in January 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bansk Group. Lincoln International, LLC served as financial advisor and Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O acted as legal counsel to No Man's Land.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. The firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: beauty & personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Over their careers with Bansk and elsewhere, Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have been involved in more than $30 billion of equity capital investments across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With extensive investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

About No Man's Land

No Man's Land is a fast-growing premium meat snacks brand in the convenience channel in the United States, delivering authentic, slow-dried all-beef jerky and meat sticks in four distinct flavors – Hot, Mild, Black Pepper and Fajita Lime. Founded in 1997 in Oklahoma, No Man's Land produces its beef jerky products through an in-house dehydration process, creating a tougher texture and unique flavor profile beloved by customers nationwide.

