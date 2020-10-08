Bantam Receives Premarket Tobacco Product Application Acceptance from FDA

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC, a provider of high-quality, science-based e-liquid products, announces today the acceptance of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The brand's application now moves to the next step in the PMTA process—a preliminary scientific review to ensure the application contains all required items to permit a substantive review by the FDA.

"The receipt of this acceptance letter is a significant milestone for Bantam." Tweet this Bantam is seeking marketing orders from the FDA for its suite of e-liquid products.

Bantam submitted its application to FDA on Sept. 2, and is seeking marketing orders from the agency, for the marketing and sale of its suite of e-liquid products.

"Bantam has been anticipating and planning for these regulations since entering the e-liquids category," said Bantam spokesperson Anthony Dillon. "The receipt of this acceptance letter is a significant milestone for Bantam. It reiterates a commitment to providing adult-use consumers with high-quality, science-based and compliant e-liquid products that can be enjoyed for years to come."

In preparation for its submission, Bantam worked with highly-qualified labs to conduct the in-depth product-specific and non-product specific testing needed for its PMTA, including: storage and stability testing; toxicity testing; and pharmacokinetic and topography studies. Bantam also submitted an extensive review of available literature on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) products.

"Bantam has always supported the need for science-based regulation for the e-liquids industry. And while the PMTA process is complex and resource intensive, it is necessary to establish much needed standards and oversight across the board," said Dillon. "Bantam is confident in the content and quality of materials prepared by its hardworking team of experts, and remains committed to working with the FDA throughout the PMTA process."

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to create the best possible flavors backed by science. All products under the Bantam brand feature authentic and artisanal flavors developed by chemists with decades of combined experience. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

