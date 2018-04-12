Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine is now available globally through Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, as the result of a new exclusive distribution agreement between the two companies. The Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine delivers professional reliability and precision at an affordable price.

Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine

Milling directly from Gerber files, the Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine effortlessly handles double-sided PCBs with 6 mil trace and space. The machine enables quick iteration of prototypes in-house and eliminates the wait for deliveries from PCB fab houses.

"Bantam Tools is always looking for ways to better serve the engineers who rely on the Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine to prototype electronics," said Danielle Applestone, CEO at Bantam Tools. "This partnership with Digi-Key is the perfect way to further accelerate their product development. Now they can prototype electronics on their desktop and have all the components they need at their doorstep, anywhere in the world."

Added Bre Pettis, Owner at Bantam Tools, "I can't wait to see what Digi-Key customers do with the precision and reliability of the Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine."

The machine is ideally suited for applications such as rapid prototyping PCBs, proof-of-concept designs, quick iteration of electrical and mechanical components, and custom heatsink development.

"We're excited to partner with Bantam Tools and offer something as unique as the Desktop PCB Milling Machine to our customers worldwide that will significantly reduce their design time," said David Stein, Vice President, Global Supply Management at Digi-Key. "Bantam Tools' tight integration with design software allows users to quickly find and fix design errors and get projects done ahead of schedule and on-budget; empowering their need for quicker time to market."

For more information about the Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine and accessories, visit their Supplier Center page on the Digi-Key website.

About Bantam Tools

The Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine offers professional reliability and precision in an easy-to-use, fast, and affordable machine. The new machine is accompanied by software features and hardware accessories that allow faster, more affordable, and efficient prototyping of electronics. Engineers and designers can create prototype PCBs in a single day versus the weeks it can take to outsource board manufacturing. The Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine is an affordable option compared to other pricier machines and services.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

