Bantam Vape Now Available through AVAIL Vapor, LLC

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC is excited to announce its e-liquid products are now available for purchase through AVAIL Vapor, LLC, a premium retailer. Bantam's products will be sold in AVAIL's specialized brick-and-mortar locations as well as on its e-commerce website, www.availvapor.com.

AVAIL will offer a wide selection of Bantam's products including Sour Strawberry and Kiwi Berry.

All of Bantam's flavors are backed by science, manufactured in certified clean rooms and undergo rigid testing and analysis, resulting in smooth, clean-tasting e-liquids, making Bantam Vape your coil's best friend.

"Bantam is known for our artisanal flavors that are built from scratch using only high-quality ingredients, as well as our commitment to compliance and transparency. Joining with an established leader in the vaping category, like AVAIL, poses an exciting opportunity as we continue to expand our retail and online presence; and most importantly, gives our consumers greater access to our products," said Bantam Director of Sales, Michelle Gottlich.

All of Bantam's flavors are backed by science, manufactured in certified clean rooms and undergo rigid testing and analysis, resulting in smooth, clean-tasting e-liquids, making Bantam Vape your coil's best friend. Additionally, the brand's premarket tobacco product application is queued for formal scientific review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which will ensure the long-term marketing and sale of its e-liquids.

"We recognize that Bantam, like AVAIL, is dedicated to providing consumers with products that echo our principals of exceptional quality and flavors," said Justin Murphy, AVAIL's Vice President of Retail Operations and Marketing. "We are excited to stock the variety of flavors, nicotine level options and reliable quality of merchandise that the Bantam brand offers."

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to create the best possible flavors backed by science. Recognized by Vaping360 as one of the best nicotine salts on the market, Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by flavorists and chemists with decades of combined experience. Bantam Vape is your coil's best friend. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

About AVAIL

Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is a premium retailer that offers a broad array of products online and in its specialized retail stores. The company delivers on the promise of quality and transparency. Information on AVAIL products is available through its retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com.

