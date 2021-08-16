Bantam's PMTAs Enter Scientific Review

"Entering the coveted scientific review phase is a significant development." Tweet this

Scientific review is the final step in the PMTA process prior to FDA's decision to grant a marketing order.

"Following the receipt of Bantam's filing letter, it has waited in anticipation for FDA to begin the next step in the PMTA process – formal scientific review," said Bantam spokesperson Anthony Dillon. "As we approach the one-year anniversary of the filing deadline, this action represents a critical stage in FDA's consideration of Bantam's request for a marketing order."

Additionally, to ensure Bantam's ongoing ability to provide consumers with high-quality, science-based e-liquid products following the Sept. 9, 2021 deadline, the brand submitted a formal extension request to FDA. Bantam is hopeful that FDA will grant the extension, which would provide the Agency with additional time to review Bantam's complete applications and allow the brand's products to remain on the market while the applications are under review.

"Entering the coveted scientific review phase is a significant development. This is especially true given FDA's growing enforcement actions against non-compliant brands," said Dillon. "Bantam remains confident in its PMTA submissions and will continue to engage with FDA in order to obtain the marketing orders needed to stay on the market moving forward."

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to market the best possible flavors backed by science. Recognized by Vaping360 as one of the best nicotine salts on the market, Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by flavorists and chemists with decades of combined experience. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

