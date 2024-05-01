Bantec Engaged in a Letter of Intent to Acquire a Small New Jersey Based Manufacturing Company

SPARTA, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANTD) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, signed an LOI to purchase a small New Jersey based manufacturing company.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We are excited to pursue this acquisition. This company has sales of approximately $2.3 million and an EBITDA of $300,000. This company engineers and manufactures specialty metal, Teflon, and glass products including sight flow indicators, mixers, reaction vessels and process systems for pharmaceutical, biotech and chemical companies. We intend to seek government approval for all Chem Flowtronic products and sell them to the Defense Logistics Agency through Howco. Like Howco, Chem Flowtronics, once purchased, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bantec Inc."

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc. is a product and service company targeting the U.S. Government, state governments, municipalities, hospitals, universities, manufacturers, and other building owners. Bantec also provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Howco Distributing Co., to the United States Department of Defense and Defense Logistics Agency. The Company established Bantec Sanitizing in fiscal 2021, which offers sanitizing products and equipment through its store bantec.store. The Company has operations based in Sparta, New Jersey and Vancouver, Washington. The Company continues to seek strategic acquisitions and partnerships that offer it an opportunity to grow sales and profit.

Contacts: Michael Bannon; Chairman & CEO; [email protected]; (203) 220-2296

