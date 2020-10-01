Bantec Expands Covid-19 Disinfecting Product Offerings with Portable UVC Units, Light Fixtures and More Under New Electronics Distributor Agreement

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that it expanded its Covid-19 offerings by becoming a Larson Electronics distributor.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "By entering this agreement, we plan to offer our customers a large variety of UV disinfecting products. Some of these products include portable industrial UV sanitation lights (kills 99% of viruses), UVC handheld surface sanitizer, UV disinfecting desk lights, rechargeable disinfectant door lights, door barrier germicidal UVC fixture, weatherproof UVC fluorescent light fixture, UV Excimer disinfectant fixtures and many more. With Larson Electronics' large catalog of products, we can look to expand beyond Covid-19 products in the future."

The Company also announces its intention to acquire electrical and janitorial service companies to increase its customer base, revenues and profits.

About Larson Electronics

Larson Electronics was founded in 1973 as an industrial lighting company. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, the business offers its products to customers in the following sectors: government, military, aviation, oil and gas, processing, manufacturing, marine and hunting.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

