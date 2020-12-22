Bantec Offers Ventilator Exclusive to Bantec Sanitizing Division

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We anticipate an uptick in Covid-19 hospitalizations following this holiday season. We intend to begin our sales effort by approaching every hospital in New Jersey. We hired one salesperson for this endeavor and plan to hire at least two more. In addition, we plan to offer our ventilator to VA hospitals through our subsidiary, Howco Distributing."

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to aid facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards.

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

