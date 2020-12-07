Bantec Signs Import/Export Agreement with Connective Earth

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that Bantec signed an agreement with Connective Earth to assist Bantec in its exporting and importing efforts.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO, stated: "Our agreement specifies that Connective Earth will identify and introduce us to foreign entities that can purchase products from Bantec Sanitizing. In addition, Connective Earth will identify and introduce us to foreign entities that can supply Bantec with personal protective equipment and sanitizing products that can be sold here in the United States."

About Connective Earth

Connective EARTH, through family offices, provides strategic development and capital advisory services to ESG, Impact and Clean Technology Companies.

Connective Earth Website: Connective Earth

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to aid facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards.

Bantec Sanitizing: https://bantec.store/

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Michael Bannon Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

(203) 220-2296

SOURCE Bantek Inc.