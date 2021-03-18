Bantec, through Bantec Sanitizing, Performs a Post Covid Workplace Infection and Contamination Deep Cleaning.

Little Falls, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing, LLC, performs a post covid workplace infection and contamination deep cleaning project.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "Workplaces that experience an employee Covid infection incident, according to New Jersey Executive Order 192, must perform a deep cleaning before employees return to the workplace. The deep cleaned and disinfected 8,000 square foot facility housed sensitive instruments, office equipment, production equipment, raw materials, and finished products. Everything remained in place during the cleaning and ultimately the employees safely returned work. As we progress quickly through the business plan and franchise document phase for our Exposure Response Mobile Unit Franchise, we intend to keep one or two of the franchise units under Bantec's direct control. We will do so to ensure a continuous and never-ending improvement learning process that will benefit both the parent Bantec, Bantec shareholders and all future franchisees."

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing, a division of Bantec, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3, 2021 Bantec announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer Bantec Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights and deep cleaning services.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. We intend to grow different businesses lines, including using the franchise model, that support the customers described above. For example, we are exploring the idea of creating a solar franchise that would ultimately provide solar products and services to our target customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

