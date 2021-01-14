Bantec's Drone USA Receives Purchase Orders to Supply Atlantic City's Fire and Emergency Management Department with Drones

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary Drone USA received purchase orders to supply Atlantic City's Fire and Emergency Management Departments with drones.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are excited to supply Atlantic City's Fire and Emergency Management Departments with the right drone equipment. Drones provide a great and effective tool that ultimately help first responders perform their jobs more efficiently. One drone, equipped with payload and night vision capabilities, will be used to drop automatic flotation devices to swimmers in distress. To quote Elon Musk "The fighter jet era has passed." There is great wisdom in this statement. Drones and robots in many ways will change the way we accomplish our daily tasks."

About Drone USA

Drone USA offers full-service drone consulting, from helping you purchase the right UAVs and accessories to getting you trained, practiced, and licensed. Whether you are a private security team, police force, or government department, our huge selection of drone technology and training programs will ensure that your team flies smarter, safer, and with the precision of seasoned drone pilots.

Drone USA: www.droneusainc.com

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

