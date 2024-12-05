Bantec's Howco Distributing Co. and Bantec Environmental Corp. Win Contracts

SPARTA, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), a product and services company, won contracts through its subsidiaries Howco Distributing Co. and Bantec Environmental Corp..

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "Howco Distributing had sales of 1.163 million for the past three months with one sizable contract of $ 455,000". Bantec Environmental won its first fire cleanup contract; Bantec Environmental is now a licensed asbestos removal contractor in Connecticut".

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc. is a product and service company targeting the United States Government, state governments, municipalities, hospitals, universities, manufacturers, and other building owners. Bantec provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Howco Distributing Co., to the United States Department of Defense and Defense Logistics Agency. Bantec Environmental offers asbestos, mold, lead, and PCB removal services in Connecticut.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, that the Company filed with the SEC. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Contacts: Michael Bannon; Chairman & CEO; [email protected]

