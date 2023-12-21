Bantec's Howco Distributing Co. Awarded Several Notable Contracts

SPARTA, N.J., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANTD) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary, Howco Distributing Co., received several government contracts totaling over seven hundred thousand dollars.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman, and CEO stated: "We received several contracts totaling over seven hundred thousand dollars. The products include pipes, cylinder assemblies, generators, pressure transmitters, diesel hydraulic power Unit, hydraulic monitor pump, retractable support, hoses, fitting electrodes, filters, load cells, winches, motors, starters, cylinder assembly and gearcase. The contracts came from the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Air Force and Army.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc. is a product and service company targeting the U.S. Government, state governments, municipalities, hospitals, universities, manufacturers and other building owners. Bantec also provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Howco Distributing Co., to the United States Department of Defense and Defense Logistics Agency. The Company established Bantec Sanitizing in fiscal 2021, which offers sanitizing products and equipment through its store Bantec.store. The Company has operations based in Sparta, New Jersey and Vancouver, Washington. The Company continues to seek strategic acquisitions and partnerships that offer it an opportunity to grow sales and profit.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, that the Company filed with the SEC. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Michael Bannon

Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Bantec, Inc.