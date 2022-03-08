Bantec's Howco Distributing Receives Its First P.O. to Supply Military Vehicle Kit Parts a Department of Defense Military Contractor

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary Howco received a substantial purchase order to supply military vehicle kit parts to a Department of Defense military contractor.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We are pleased to announce that our subsidiary Howco sold vehicle military kit parts to a Department of Defense Military Contractor. This is Howco's first sale of this kind. Our customer holds a long-term contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. Their DOD contract requires that the parts be exclusively purchased from an OEM Military distributor – which we are. We anticipate that this will the first of many sales as Howco expands into this new, lucrative area.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

