Bantec's Sanitizing announces the launch of their direct-to-consumer Pandemic Response sanitizing and disinfecting kit

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing will be offering its Pandemic Response kit for direct sale to consumers.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "Bantec Sanitizing will begin offering our Pandemic Response kit to the general public in February. We intend to launch our direct sales effort via an ad campaign in Exceptional Parent Magazine and expand from there with an eye towards creating an ongoing revenue stream, while providing what we view as a much-needed product that should prove helpful to people as they continue to navigate this difficult Covid crisis."

About Bantec Sanitizing

Bantec Sanitizing provides products and services geared towards sanitizing and disinfecting both home and commercial environments. In addition, Bantec Sanitizing offers a franchise available to owner/operators seeking to make sanitizing and disinfecting their service focus or add sanitizing and disinfecting services to their existing product and service line.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce. In addition, through our subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing, we now offer sanitizing and disinfecting products direct to consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

