Banter by Piercing Pagoda Expands Its Permanent Jewelry Services Nationwide

News provided by

Banter by Piercing Pagoda

31 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

The expansion of permanent jewelry gives even more consumers a new long-term way to express themselves

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banter by Piercing Pagoda, the jewelry and piercing leader, announces the expansion of its permanent jewelry program. Available in an anklet, bracelet, or whatever curated length the consumer prefers, the new permanent jewelry service offers a customized fit and long-term wear through quick and safe metal welding. The service is now available at 62 Banter by Piercing Pagoda storefronts nationwide — the most of any jewelry retailer.

The expansion of Banter's permanent jewelry offering follows the initial pilot program which received a positive response from consumers. Customers can choose from eight (8) unique chain styles and 12 charms in 14k gold that are then welded together to provide long-term wear. The permanent jewelry experience is available by appointment or walk-ins.

"We are extremely excited to expand our permanent jewelry services to be accessible to more customers nationwide," says Amy Robinson, President of Banter by Piercing Pagoda. "Banter by Piercing Pagoda has been an innovator and pioneer in the jewelry industry through our piercing services and jewelry styles for over 60 years. The expansion demonstrates our continued, strategic effort to be at the forefront of jewelry trends and help customers find their ideal, responsibly sourced pieces to express and celebrate who they truly are."

The permanent jewelry experience will be available at locations in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Orlando, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Santa Monica, and more. The full list of Banter permanent jewelry locations may be found online.

The purchase price of chains in the permanent jewelry collection ranges from $80 to $330, with charms starting at $25. Initial use cases show customers gravitating to permanent jewelry for themselves, joint bracelets with their partner or best friend, and bachelorette and wedding parties. For more information, please visit Banter.com.

About Banter by Piercing Pagoda
Banter by Piercing Pagoda is the leader in ear and other piercings. As the nation's largest specialty kiosk retailer, Banter by Piercing Pagoda has a history of serving and satisfying customers with an extensive selection of popularly priced 10K and 14K gold chains, charms, bracelets, rings, and earrings, as well as a variety of silver and diamond jewelry. Visit www.banter.com to view Banter by Piercing Pagoda's latest styles or to find a location near you. Follow us on FacebookInstagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. Banter by Piercing Pagoda is part of Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

