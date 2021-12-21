Banty CEO Scott Wilson Discusses How Frequent Video Calls Keep Staff Organized

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, some might argue that online meetings do not bear as much fruit as those that happen in-person. In reality, though, virtual meetings are productive in a number of ways, especially as it relates to helping staff stay organized.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing solution Banty Inc. , employs a number of remote workers. As such, experience has taught him that meeting with them regularly online results in a more organized workforce. This is how:

Project clarity: While some emails effectively communicate project requirements and deadlines, not all of them do. One of the simplest ways to keep a co-worker up to speed about what's needed from them for a project, is to have a video call together. Here, questions can be asked and ideas bandied about. By the end of it, those involved in such a virtual meeting will feel much more organized as they work through a project's next steps

Opening lines of communication: When members of any workforce perform their duties from home, it is not always easy to establish proper relationships with co-workers and management. However, by participating in frequent virtual meetings, these individuals will get to know each other better on both a personal and professional level. As a result, communication will be better, thus making it easier to coordinate duties and stay organized as they're being performed

Accountability comes to the forefront: Staff who do not work in the same environment sometimes perform like a lone wolf, as opposed to a team player. When this happens, accountability can be lost in the shuffle. As a result, if one individual is disorganized in the way they work, that could negatively impact others on the team. Thus, having more video conferencing sessions is important as they help staff learn that in order to stay organized and on the same page, everyone needs to work together

Screen sharing puts everything into perspective: Using a virtual meeting solution's screen share feature helps everyone see what a specific team member is working on. Having this visual can better inform everyone on the status of a project, as well as how everyone being organized and on-task can help it go to the next level

"Not everyone is naturally organized, but having frequent virtual meetings is a great way to adjust someone's behaviour," adds Wilson. "The more video calls a staff can have together, the better organized a company's workflow can be."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Medical Practices and Virtual Events . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

