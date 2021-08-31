Banty CEO Scott Wilson Discusses How to Properly Communicate During Video Calls

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic, video calling wasn't a necessity for many companies. However, as we all began to accept and understand the concept of social distancing, virtual meetings became a prominent way for coworkers to interact with one another.

Considering that miscommunication costs companies an average of $425,000 annually (Society of Human Resource Management), it is important for everyone to learn how to communicate properly during video calls.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc. , participates in video meetings daily to touch base with his team and clients. Over time, he has discovered that in order to best communicate in a virtual environment, you must learn to do the following:

Ensure your audio is A+: To minimize the possibility of audio issues, conduct your meetings from a quiet room and speak clearly into whichever microphone you choose to use. What's more, make sure your Internet connection is strong. A weak one will also impact how your voice is heard by others on the call.

Maintain eye contact: Even if you are not being spoken to directly, or talking to someone else, always look into your device's camera. While it may feel strange to stare intently at a little camera as opposed to someone's face on the screen, going this route will show other attendees just how focused you are on the conversation.

Avoid interrupting others: As much as you'd like to be heard, please wait your turn. Yes, it can be tricky to know when to jump in on a discussion. However, if you do so prematurely, recognize your error, apologize, then let the other person continue on. One way to avoid such a circumstance is to count to three in your head after someone speaks, then begin what you have to say.

Speak intelligently: When it is your turn to talk, make the most out of your time. Know what you want to communicate and deliver your thoughts in a clear, intelligible manner. Going this route will keep everyone's attention on you, and have them seriously consider the ideas you bring to the table.

Don't take anything personally: At times, those ideas you share are going to be shot down by others on the call. More often than not, this type of reaction will simply be a result of them not thinking your plan will move the needle. Don't react angrily here – that's not a good look. Rather, take solace in the fact you delivered what you intended to, and look forward to your next opportunity to contribute.

"As easy and convenient as video calling can be from a technology perspective, none of that will matter if you don't know how to communicate in this environment," adds Scott. "Once you learn how to do this properly, you will always feel comfortable and confident when entering a virtual meeting – no matter who else is on the call."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL(i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

