Banty CEO Scott Wilson Discusses How to Set an Effective Virtual Meeting Agenda

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest key to keeping a virtual meeting on-track is by devising an effective agenda ahead of time. Even if you believe a video conference will run a certain way, hatching an actual plan for it in advance will ensure all objectives are met, and the gathering doesn't go on longer than necessary.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

According to recent findings by Buffer, 52% of individuals say they are now involved in more meetings as a result of their company's work-from-home practices. Since these meetings are online, hosts can make hefty video call commitments easier on staff by always having an effective agenda in place.

Scott Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing service Banty Inc. , hosts a ton of virtual meetings and recognizes the need to keep them properly organized. Here's how you can go about doing that:

Decide on a date: There are instances in which the date a video meeting is scheduled will inform the structure of an agenda. This could be because of an impending deadline, the availability of certain team members, or even how many people are calling in from different time zones . As soon as a date is agreed upon by those who need to attend the virtual meeting, you can soon begin to visualize what the agenda should look like

Set a time limit: Firstly, a time limit establishes parameters and will keep the virtual meeting focused on specific topics. Secondly, a hard-and-fast time limit allows participants to schedule the rest of their days accordingly, without having to wonder if this particular event will cause their calendar havoc

Share the agenda with attendees: Giving your team access to a video meeting agenda in advance helps them understand what's to be discussed, as well as who will be presenting. This is particularly important for speakers, as the agenda will allow them to tailor their presentations to fit the allotted time you've given them to do it

Ensure presentations are ready to go: Check in with those speaking at the meeting to confirm they have their research in order, as well as any other materials required to best deliver their presentation. Also, confirm that they have a solid understanding of how to use the online meeting platform tools available to them

Run a tight ship: Once the virtual meeting has begun, watch all presentations closely and ask any questions you find relevant. In the midst of this, however, you still need to run a tight ship. For instance, there could be times where you have to cut certain conversations short to see that everything gets covered in some capacity

"Having a firm virtual meeting agenda in place for each call helps keep people focused on the important tasks at hand," adds Scott. "Without an agenda, you risk the chance of not discussing a specific, significant topic."

