Banty CEO Scott Wilson Discusses How Video Conferencing Can Help Start a Business

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting a business is a mighty challenge that requires a strong vision, thorough planning, a great team, as well as an unrelenting motivation to overcome any hurdle. Additionally, all new ventures need to utilize the right type of technology in order to accomplish its goals. Enter: video conferencing .

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

According to recent findings from TrustRadius, 57% of professionals say they are "more productive now while working remotely, than they were before the pandemic." If this is the case, shouldn't all new businesses want to implement a virtual meeting strategy that could heighten teamwide productivity?

Scott Wilson , Co-Founder and CEO of video conferencing solution Banty Inc. , is a successful entrepreneur who recognizes the substantial, positive impact virtual meetings can have on a new company. Here's how he thinks this technology can help burgeoning companies get off the ground:

Host many face-to-face meetings: To start a business successfully, you need to get in front of people . Whether the purpose of this is to seek investments, introduce your offering to various third-parties, or engage directly with customers, you have to put in as much face time as possible. Since it can be more challenging to arrange in-person get togethers, initiating a virtual meeting serves as a winning alternative

"As you start a business, face-to-face video calls will help you establish important relationships, and market your company in a convenient, yet engaging manner," relays Scott. "What's more, your employees will have the immediate opportunity to easily communicate with one another no matter where they might be working from."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

