Banty CEO Scott Wilson Discusses How Virtual Meetings Can Assist Startup Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When a company is in its early stages, communication is key. Founders and upper management need to ensure they are on the same page, offer proper direction to employees, and have a way to easily engage with third parties.

According to Global Newswire, 51% of people view companies that use video conferencing as "more innovative." For a Startup, creating such an identity can have a huge impact on how it is viewed by staff and external business partners.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Banty Inc.

Scott Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of virtual meetings solution Banty Inc., has successfully launched multiple businesses. Over time, he has learned that meeting with others in an online capacity can help a Startup in multiple ways, including:

Building team camaraderie: For any Startup to succeed, its team needs to have a rock-solid relationship. Since many companies now have a blend of in-house and remote employees, initiating virtual meetings is a simple way to get everyone in the room together. As these easy-to-access online gatherings become more commonplace, staff rapport will grow exponentially

Meeting with investors: To easily connect with investors, Startups can send them their custom Banty room address (i.e., Banty.com/MyBusiness). Like a phone number, this URL would be unique to a given company or employee. Since many investors are tremendously busy business people, providing them with a convenient, personable meeting option that doesn't require them to travel is a big plus. Now, they can just sit back, see what's presented to them, then make a decision with a clearer mind

Bringing Ideas to life: In addition to having face-to-face conversations from miles away, virtual meetings also help Startups interactively share ideas. Banty presentation tools like screen sharing and the digital whiteboard can help teams, or individuals, hash out future plans in an interactive and engaging environment

Holding more meetings: Sometimes in business, there is just not enough time in the week to drive around and meet with everyone who has interest in your company. This is especially true with Startups as they devote much time early on trying to spread the word about what they do, all the while trying to develop strategic partnerships. By implementing a virtual meetings element to a Startup, more meetings can be conducted from one spot. This doesn't just save gas; it also saves a company from trying to create an unrealistic in-person appointment schedule.

"When you start a company, it is so important to effectively communicate with those working with you, as well as those who have an interest in supporting your business," adds Wilson. "Using virtual meetings is an excellent way for Startups to not just be very communicable, but also stay organized. Banty is a video conferencing solution that can help these young businesses evolve into much more established entities."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s)

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

